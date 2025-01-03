A Nigerian woman has shared a heartbreaking story of a friend whose life took a different turn two years after she returned from the UK

According to the woman, the lady saved N35 million while hustling in the UK and decided to return to Nigeria to 'live the life'

However, just two years after returning to Nigeria, she ended up squandering all her savings and going back to square one

A heartbreaking story of an abroad returnee's financial downfall has been trending on the TikTok app.

The lady in question had accumulated a huge sum of N35 million during her time in the UK, which she had intended to use as a foundation for a comfortable life back in Nigeria.

Abroad returnee squanders N35 million

The story was shared by @nikkisolomon0 on TikTok, who reiterated the pitfalls of reckless spending and the misguided notion that a lavish lifestyle is a guarantee for attracting a life partner.

According to the narrator, the lady had envisioned a life of luxury and ease, complete with a husband and all the trappings of success.

However, her failure to invest her savings wisely or establish a business led to a precipitous decline in her fortunes.

Within two years, the lady's N35 million had exhausted, leaving her in a precarious financial situation.

While sharing the story, the narrator sent out a warning to others who might be tempted to follow a similar path.

Rather than attracting a life partner, the lady's extravagant lifestyle only drew individuals and men who were intent on taking advantage of her.

She narrated:

"She saved N35 million and decided to move back to Nigeria from the UK. Before you make any decision, check it o. She went back to Nigeria saying she doesn't want to hustle again. She just wanted to live the life and get a husband and live a good life thinking that those expensive life she's living with the N35 million will get her a husband.

"Some of you ladies think that living an extravagant life will get you a husband. No. You will only attract boys who want to take advantage of you. This girl did not even set up a business with the N35 million she had in mind to set up. The money finished and she started begging money. Not even up to two years of moving back."

Reactions as abroad returnee goes broke

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending clip.

@SacredWays said:

"Make everybody keep their opinions to them self. No body wants to be an employee for a long time. Abroad still gives you idea on what to invest in Nigeria. I don gather 8m, remaining 70m."

@Victor said:

"People wey no get even 200 k naira for account dey type 35m is a chicken change haaaa naija my country."

@Mr. Jay said:

"After getting a House, solar, borehole, car and shop, then 35 m I too much self. You will leave a better life with all these plus a 35m. Abroad is not heaven and is overhyped."

@Gboy added:

"I got almost that amount as tax refund in the country I am and Nigeria is the last thing on my mind. I choose living in a working system over anything."

