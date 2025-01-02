A Nigerian man has shared the experience he had after he used his Opay banking app to save money in the outgone year 2024

The man, Tom Alims, said he set the app so that a certain amount would be automatically deducted and saved for him daily

Tom said what surprised him was that at the end of the year, he realised that interest was added to the money he had saved

A Nigerian man shared the saving method he adopted in 2024 using his Opay bank account.

According to Tom Alims, he used the account to save money daily till the end of 2024.

Tom said he saved small amounts daily. Photo credit: Facebook/Tom Alims.

Tom shared his experience on Facebook, saying a certain amount of money was deducted from his account and saved daily.

He said the most impressive part for him was that he got interest of over N29,000 from the money he saved.

His words:

"First week of January 2024, I had set up my SafeBox with a daily amount to AutoSave. All I needed to do was make sure payments are made to my Opay account from my shop so there's funds available to AutoSave daily. Interestingly, I started with a small amount for my daily savings and adjusted to a bit higher amount sometime within the year.

"Opay does not only help you save, they pay interest on your savings and from my little savings, I got interest of N29,013 for the year. The interest is just the icing on the cake for me. For me, the SafeBox helps me to save towards specific targets, helping me not to be a burden on anyone at all."

Reactions as Nigerian man shares saving method he used in 2024

Jonathan Kosarachi said:

"I have been using opay I don't even have idea of their save box but recently they cut 100 naira if money comes into your account."

Ebuara Uke said:

"I have been doing it. Saving 1k daily for 3 month now. I just pray they don't wake up one day and go mute."

Peace Godwin Uket Ujong said:

"Please sir. This "fixed " saving does it autosave? Cos I don't want to be the one doing the deposit so that I won't default."

Cosmoris Peterson said:

"This is a good one. Only for people with intentions."

Ogar Friyo said:

"Opay has been good.. I pray bad energy star far away."

Glory Kings Akwaji said:

"It was so helpful to me. I have set my target safe box from today. We move."

@Juba Adah Ukong said:

"It's been very helpful. I started the safe box autosaving last year too."

