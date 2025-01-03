A Nigerian lady has shared an emotional video showing her father's reaction to seeing her again after six years

In a video, man missed his steps and nearly fainted immediately he set his eyes on his beautiful daughter again

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A heartwarming video capturing the reunion of a Nigerian lady and her father after six years apart has surfaced online.

The emotional clip showed the father's overwhelming reaction as he caught sight of his daughter.

Dad nearly faints during emotional reunion

The video was shared by the daughter on the TikTok app via the handle @itsyourgurlamara.

In the clip, the father was seen taking a few steps forward before stumbling, clearly taken aback by the sudden reappearance of his child.

His daughter and other family members rushed to his side, supporting him to prevent a fall as he struggled to maintain his composure.

"That's me running to save my dad from fainting. I haven't been to Nigeria for six years and my daddy felt that it was too long," the video's caption read.

Reactions as dad reunites with daughter

The video sparked lots of reactions from TikTok users who were deeply moved by the heartfelt reunion.

Many commented on the visible bond between the father and daughter, reiterating the importance of family ties.

@LurexJ said:

"My Dad will never hug or kiss his children especially his daughters. It hurts though."

@elijahgboyah981 asked:

"Why girls children always love the Dad? I need to born girls."

@ifeomanwosu513 commented:

"Awww. He was shocked. He maybe thinking he was seeing your spirit."

@YellowFlamingo asked:

"Why was I getting Wendy Williams vibes from the shaking. All jokes aside, beautiful moment."

@ẞ🇦D §ÄḾÄ₹¡TÄn said:

"I lost ma dad wen I was 4. It really hurts. I didn't experience that dad's love. Nne be happy."

@The Famous Five added:

"My Daddy the drama king. He just retired from uk to enjoy farming in Nigeria. Happy for him."

Watch the video below:

