A lady has shared a hilarious video showing what she did to a fellow passenger who kept on staring into her phone

In a hilarious video, the lady quickly turned on her camera and used a funny filter that changed the way their faces looked

Social media users who came across the funny video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A young lady devised a creative way to deter a nosy passenger from snooping at her phone inside a public bus.

The smart lady's funny and quick approach to address the situation left social media users in stitches.

Lady deals with nosy bus passenger Photo credit: @muzawazi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady deals with nosy passenger on bus

The hilarious incident was captured on camera and shared on the TikTok app by @muzawazi.

In the video, the lady quickly activated a funny filter, transforming her face and that of the curious passenger into comical, clown-like images.

The sudden change in appearance caught the passenger off guard, prompting her to quickly avert her gaze.

"What was she looking for in my phone?" the video's caption read.

Reactions as lady deals with nosy passenger

The video sparked lots of reactions from TikTok users, who flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Many praised the lady's quick thinking in handling the awkward situation. Others couldn't help but laugh at the passenger's startled expression.

@Grace kathleen said:

"Rule number one, never skip any kasongo yeye video."

@Megan Kekana said:

"The part when she realised that her face changed and moved away took me out."

@GRACE reacted:

"Who is watching it on 26 and on any empty stomach."

@Cynthia said:

"I did this to a lady sitting next to me she was like why am I looking like this."

@Ashley Tiley reacted:

"Who is watching on 26th December 10:08. Don't ever skip kasongo sound abeg wooo."

@Ethel Evidence said:

"Now this is an idea. Some people have no boundaries."

@GodmadeApple said:

"Hmmm I will try dis also. Ppl don't mind dea own business."

@Racheal omotayo said:

"That what I did to one lady, I just put my phone in front camera and capture both of us, she now say sorry ma."

@clintonnihalpandei said:

"The way you've laughed after she was trying to hide her face from your phone again."

@Tinyiko ta mama added:

"She is nosey, what was she looking for in ur phone. Look how she peeps and sees herself then runs."

Watch the video below:

Funny mum films her nosy baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video captured the funny attempt of a 15-month-old baby to pry into her mother's phone at home.

Netizens who watched the clip reacted massively to the video, stating that babies are naturally inquisitive.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng