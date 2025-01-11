A Nigerian man said one of the best decisions he made in 2024 was to move from a smaller apartment to a bigger one

The man said he was living in an apartment where he paid N300k as rent per year before he decided to relocate to a bigger space

He said he became more productive after he moved to an apartment where he now pays N1.2 million as yearly rent

A Nigerian man moved from a cheap apartment to a more expensive one, which gave him greater comfort.

The man said it was the best financial decision he made in 2024, as he had become more productive after moving into the expensive apartment.

The man said he moved out of an apartment that costs N300k year. Photo credit: TikTok/Otuene Oruka.

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, Otuene Oruka said the apartment he now lives in costs N1.2 million annually.

Otuene said the place he was living in before didn't give him much comfort because there was a lot of noise there.

He also said the poor electricity supply in his former place made him unproductive.

However, he said he enjoys electricity where he lives now and that the place is more serene and organised.

He said:

"I moved from a 300k per year to an N1.2M apartment, the best decision I made. That's like times five my former rent. Now, that single move changed my life. In my former apartment, I was not too productive. I usually have electrical issues, light issues, and my environment, I cannot do anything because it was always noisy. But in my new place, the environment is more seren, more quiet, and I have better light now. I have gotten to access more quality individuals. So I'm doing this video to let you know that your environment matters in your pursuit of success. Be conscious about your environment."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man changes his apartment

@Emmanuel said:

"Bro you are right. I moved from 600k apartment to 1.5m apartment. My thinking changed and I associated with great people within my environment. I am in China now for business, the connection came from my next door neighbor. I totally agree with you bro."

@Whizz said:

"Now imagine moving from that 1.2m to a 10m apartment."

@Mrmccoyofficial said:

"Spitting facts. Always prioritize quality association... E get why."

@DON'T IGNORE WISDOM said:

"Even when I fit afford 900k-1.2m apartment, I go still Dey manage my 300k apartment untill I fit afford x10 of my rent."

@guvan said:

"That 1.2m/yr environment is slowing you down. Move to a 20m/yr apartment. It will make you achieve success faster."

Lady rents N250k apartment in Lagos

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady said she was lucky to find an apartment in Lagos Mainland and that it costs only N250,000 in yearly rent.

In a video she shared on TikTok, the lady said the 2-bedroom apartment was already furnished, and all that was needed was to move in.

She showed parts of the apartment in the video, including the bedrooms, kitchen, wardrobes, and the bathroom.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng