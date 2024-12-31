Nigeria Customs Recruitment: Man Displays Unexpected Message He Got After Submitting Application
- An applicant of the Nigeria Customs Service recruitment shared his experience while applying for the job
- He displayed the unexpected message he got after submitting his application on the online portal
- Other applicants who reacted to his enquiry also said they experienced the same issue while applying
A young Nigerian man opened up about the issue he faced while applying for the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) recruitment.
He said he received an error message instead of an acknowledgement slip after submitting his application for the NCS recruitment.
The NCS commenced a fresh recruitment exercise to fill vacancies in various positions. The open positions included Superintendent Cadre, Inspectorate Cadre, and Customs Assistant Cadre.
Applications through the NCS's official recruitment portal opened on December 27, 2024, and would end on January 2, 2025.
Man displays message he got after submitting application
The applicant, @CoinxYung61274 on X, who applied through the portal, shared the error message he saw after submitting his application.
Sharing a screenshot of the message, he said:
“After series of trial and error I succeeded in submitting but instead of acknowledging my application I received this message below. Please who’s experiencing same thing and what’s the solution to get this done and get the acknowledgment slip number.”
See the post below:
Reactions as man displays message he saw after submitting NCS recruitment form
@odobaSnr
"Same here. It's so annoying."
@DominikWurld_
"They created a site that can't recover logins or Application ref. Number... Which makes it so useless to register."
@DanEmmanuel40 said:
"Same from my end.. I don't really understand. Pls check those names that successfully submitted Thiers , could this be marginalization."
@Lungfonix1 said:
"Same issue I've been experiencing for the past 3 days."
In a related story, another applicant also opened up on the mistake he made while filling out the form online.
He put an incorrect information but noticed it after he already submitted the application.
Source: Legit.ng
