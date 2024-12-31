An applicant of the Nigeria Customs Service recruitment shared the mistake he made during the application

He wrote to the NCS in an X post concerning the wrong information he put in while filling out the form on the portal

The man asked if there was a way to rectify his mistake since he had already submitted the application

A young Nigerian man, Shorunke Ajibola, shared a mistake he made while applying for the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) recruitment.

He opened up about the wrong information he put in during the application process.

Man seeks solution after making mistake on form. Photo: @AjibolaShorunke, @CustomsNG

Responding to a tweet by the Nigeria Customs Service, the applicant asked for a solution to rectify his mistake.

The NCS commenced a fresh recruitment exercise to fill vacancies in various positions. The open positions included Superintendent Cadre, Inspectorate Cadre, and Customs Assistant Cadre.

Applications through the NCS's official recruitment portal opened on December 27, 2024, and would end on January 2, 2025.

Applicant fills in wrong information during recruitment application

The applicant, @AjibolaShorunke on X, who applied through the portal, said he made a mistake while filling out the form.

He said he put the wrong information when asked about his height.

Since he already submitted the application, Ajibola enquired how to rectify the mistake.

He said:

“I made a mistake in my height input and have summited before I noticed that, please how can I correct it?”

See the tweet below:

Reactions as man puts wrong information while filling Customs recruitment form

Some who came across the post also shared their experiences while filling out the form.

@Chuqbee said:

“Where you able to fill the space for LGA please before you submitted”

@Ademoladaniel5 said:

“Same here. The delay on the website cause the mistake made in writing the wrong measurement for my height.”

In a related story, another applicant also opened up on the issues he encountered while trying to print his acknowledgement slip.

Man displays acknowledgement slip after submitting application

In a related story, an applicant of the Nigeria Customs Service recruitment displayed the message he received after submitting his application.

He showed the acknowledgement slip that confirmed his submission after the application process.

The acknowledgement slip also hinted at the next Nigeria Customs Service recruitment stage.

