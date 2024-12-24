A lady who returned to Nigeria from abroad was given a rousing welcome by her family, who were at the airport

The lady was so happy that her family members surprised her and treated her like a queen upon arrival

The family printed her image on a large banner and also hired Ogene singers to welcome her to Nigeria

A Nigerian lady was overjoyed when she saw how her family welcomed her back to Nigeria.

The lady travelled abroad, and she has not returned home for a long time.

The lady was given a hero's welcome to Nigeria by her family. Photo credit: TikTok/@ogecheese.

In a video, @ogecheese said she and her family members have not seen each other for a long time.

When they heard that she was coming home, they did everything possible to honour her at the airport.

The family went as far as hiring Ogene musicians and also printed her image on a banner.

They sang and danced at the airport while parading the banner with her image on it.

She captioned the video:

"My family surprised me at the airport after years of not seeing each other."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as family welcomes daughter from abroad

@Sandra said:

"This is so extra. I love it."

@KingUche said:

"Mba oo, instead when I land they’ll be asking me what I can dash them."

@Iamadinasourinpangea said:

"This is so Nigerian love usssss."

@Chloé said:

"Awwww. The poster is so cute."

@byniniola said:

"This is so cute!!! “Our jewel of inestimable value” I love Nigerians so much. We are so extra."

@Something Special said:

"Ogechi ka mma - Gods time is the best. This was too wholesome."

@Tochi said:

"Sending this to my Igbo family so they can see their age mates."

@thenames_mare said:

"Looked at my family and sighed."

@Meso.babie said:

"This is how I expect my family to welcome me home."

