A Nigerian said while others were travelling back to Nigeria for Christmas, she was relocating abroad

She flew with Air Peace from Lagos to London Gatwick Airport, and she has shared a video of her journey

She showed when the Air Peace flight took off from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos

A lady has moved to the UK and shared a video to show netizens a glimpse of her journey.

Fulala flew with Air Peace from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, to London Gatwick Airport.

The lady flew to London Gatwick Airport via Air Peace. Photo credit: TikTok/@fulala_.

Source: TikTok

Fulala showed when she arrived at Lagos airport to board her flight to London.

She also showed when she landed at the London Gatwick Airport in the UK.

She said while others were returning to Nigeria to spend their Christmas, she was leaving.

Her words:

"Your mates are returning to Nigeria for Christmas, but you are leaving. About to have the cleanest December ever."

In the video, Fulala showed the food she was served onboard the Air Peace flight.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady flies to London via Air Peace

@welovejesam said:

"A win is a win."

@samuel said:

"Finally! I would totally do this if I had money, leave!! A vacation in Santorini sound better tbh."

@Faorex said:

"This was me last year. In fact I came back to GB on Christmas Day."

@LizzyBlizzy said:

"Girl- I just left this week, because that sun is heating."

@AYOMIDE.HELLEN said:

"Congratulations. Mine is next."

@thesophiagraciousibeh said:

"I don’t even know what they are coming to do."

@merch said:

"Wna sha see how everybody dey disguise money dey sehh."

@Prince said:

"Does any lady need a male dependent for master of research program, we can pair, kindly send me a DM. Thanks."

Lady says she will remain in Nigeria after getting American scholarships

Meanwhile, a young Nigerian lady who got scholarships to study in USA said she is not going.

The lady said she would stay in Nigeria and become a content creator.

She said she decided to do something else with her life instead of going to school abroad.

Source: Legit.ng