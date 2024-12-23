A Nigerian lady said she came back home for Christmas to see her father, who she had not seen for a long time

She also returned to Nigeria to attend a friend's wedding and to eat Nigerian dishes which she had missed

She posted a video of the moment she reunited with her father, and the clip attracted many comments on TikTok

A Nigerian lady happily reunited with her father, who she had not seen for a long time.

The lady lives abroad and she decided to return home during the festive period to see her father.

The lady said she came home to see her father. Photo credit: TikTok/@mamaariella.

Source: TikTok

In a video she posted on TikTok, @mamaariella said the last time she spoke with her father, he told her he was getting old.

She said she made it a point to come home during the festive period and be with her father.

Mamaariella said she also came to Nigeria to attend a friend's wedding.

According to her, she also returned to eat Nigerian dishes, which she has missed while abroad.

Mamaariella showed up when she finally reunited with her father, who was happy to see her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady returns to see her father

@NBA BOSS said:

"To all lastborns we will make our parents proud."

@Yugos Hair said:

"It’s so hard. Like we think and wish they live forever."

@Gfemi said:

"God would honour you aswell...Very thoughtful of you."

@TMS said:

"Your dress looks so beautiful."

@0reva007 said:

"You look so much like your Dad."

@Glo's Beauty Secrets said:

"This is beautiful to watch... Well done."

@Harrukky said:

"Yes you look so beautiful."

@4_now said:

"Wow! Baba is really old. May God give him long live."

@ORTEGA RESOURCES NIG. LTD said:

"You did well by remembering your dad. Your dad did well too by taking up such huge responsibility. it's not easy."

Lady finds her father after 24 years

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady found her father after 24 years.

The lady said her mother had told her that her father was dead.

She posted a video showing the day she met her father.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng