A tenant has sought help after receiving only N2 million from the N4 million his landlord was directed to pay him

The tenant had dragged his landlord to court and was awarded N4 million as damages after winning the case

A human rights activist and lawyer has advised the tenant on the next step to take in light of the landlord's behaviour

An unidentified tenant has cried out after his landlord paid him N2 million instead of N4 million which the court ordered him to pay as damages.

The tenant's outcry was made public on Facebook by a human rights lawyer popularly known as Atanda.

Atanda shared the tenant's message on his Facebook page named The People's Parliament and stirred massive reactions.

Tenant's issue with landlord

According to the tenant, he took his landlord to court and won the case. The court awarded him N4 million in damages, but his landlord has only paid N2 million since the judgement.

The tenant added that the landlord has not said anything about the balance, and he is still in the man's house.

He said his rent expires in February 2025 and sought advice on how to get his balance before moving out. His appeal read:

"I drag my Landlord to c0urt and i w0n but the main issue now is that the c0urt ask him to pay me 4 million Naira as damag£s.

"Atanda, up to this moment baba only pa'id 2M and he is not saying anything about the balance and am still living in his house.

"Although my R£nt expires FEBRUARY next year.

"Pls how do i go about it to get my balance before i move out."

Lawyer's advice to tenant

In the comment section, Atanda advised the tenant to return to the court for an enforcement of judgement.

He said the tenant should ask the court for a warrant of control, which will enable him to take ownership of the landlord's property worth N2 million. Lawyer Atanda said:

"Go back to the c0urt for enforcement of judgement by asking for a warrant of control which will enable to take over his property worth that amount.

"But if your landlord appeals the judgement, then you will have to wait until the appeal is over.

"Ignorance of the law is no excuse."

Reactions trail tenant's outcry

Chisom Cynthia Anyanwu said:

"I arrested my own landlord on Tuesday.

"He's children paid me for damages nd bail theirself with 100k.

"Their intimidation is too much."

Chy Rose said:

"The landlord must be a very lenient and God fearing man... I pray never to have a troublesome/evil tenant. Go and price cement, then u will enter someone's house n be claiming nonsense wiseness."

Chren Edit said:

"Omo to pity some landlords just dey tire me cause of wetin some of dem dey use tenants eyes see."

Ossai Azubuike Alfred said:

"What exactly led to that? What if the 4m wasn't even enough for what was damaged. Na single person fit take this kind risk. No be family man with wife and children."

Nkechi Rose said:

"You get mind still deh for the compound, your level of confidence and boldness neeeds to be studied."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a tenant had cried out after a landlady reportedly erected two poles in the compound to stop people from parking cars.

Landlord reduces house rent for tenants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Abuja landlord had reduced the house rent for his tenants.

According to the story shared online, the landlord brought down the rent to N300,000 from N450,000 to reduce the burden on his tenants.

The landlord said he understood the country's economic situation, which is why he took the action he did.

