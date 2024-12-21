A Nigerian man has raised an alarm on social media over an unexpected credit alert and the action he took afterwards

The Fidelity Bank customer was shocked that someone sent him N5 million and added that he received numerous calls because of the transaction

The honest man mentioned the name of the sender and a precautionary measure he took after effecting a refund

A man, Benkingsley Nwashara, has gone viral on X for returning N5 million mistakenly sent to his Fidelity Bank account.

In a tweet on X on December 20, Benkingsley displayed the transaction text he received and marvelled that someone could make such a mistake at this point.

N5 million was sent to Benkingsley's Fidelity Bank account. Photo Credit: @Benking443

Source: Twitter

"Someone mistakenly sent me ₦5,000,000 (Five Million naira) to my Fidelity Bank account.

"In this fvcking hard time?

"I've been getting calls from different persons cos of this," he wrote.

Benkingsley further revealed that he had been getting calls because of the transaction.

"I've been getting calls from different persons cos of this.

"I will be headed to the police station to make a statement. Let the bearer of the account come and confirm he or she sent it with evidence."

Benkingsley returns N5 million

In a follow-up tweet, Benkingsley displayed a receipt showing that he had returned the N5 million sent to him by Sliding Towers Global Limited.

He also made an entry at a police station as a precautionary measure.

"Let it be on record that I've returned the sum of ₦5Million mistakenly sent to me by one Sliding Towers Global Limited.

"I've also made an entry at the Ogui Police Station Enugu to this effect."

See Benkingsley Nwashara's tweet below:

People react to Benkingsley Nwashara's action

@SelomSarl said:

"This year alone, I've received unauthorized transfers of ₦128m and ₦277m into my FCMB account. I immediately contacted the branch manager and account officer, wrote a formal letter, and initiated the refund process through proper channels.

"I've had experiences with fraudulent transactions multiple times before, including a $32,000 USD deposit into my domiciliary account, which I also refunded.

"I'm aware of their tactics and won't fall victim to being used as a money launderer or kidnappers' cash agent. . Be wise out there."

@Ashabul_Jannaah said:

"Five million naira in this economy? Only God knows how the person is feeling right now. Just make sure to do the right thing, it could be a test of your integrity. Either way, blessings will surely find their way to you."

@Oyiyaay said:

"Ahhh, you're nice ooh, the idiat my friend wanted to credit 1,095,000 but mistakenly sent 10,950,000 said he’d take 2M , we begged him to take 500k he refused, las, las Kuda restricted his account and shi shi he no later see collect."

@novieverest said:

"I don't think social media needs this.

"You are putting yourself at risk.

"Go to the police station and head to the bank on Monday."

@Honestina_Ofoha said:

"That's So Noble Of You, Sir 🤝.

"May God Continue To Bless You Sir."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who returned N3.7 million someone sent to his account by mistake had received an unexpected link up.

Honest mechanic returns N10 million

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a businessman had celebrated his mechanic for returning N10 million a customer sent to his account by mistake.

In a heartwarming video, the businessman stormed his workshop with saxophonists to sing and praise the mechanic.

People gathered and joined in the celebration. The proud boss commended the mechanic for his act of honesty and gifted him bundles of cash.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng