A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the two poles that her landlady unexpectedly placed in the middle of the compound

According to the lady, her landlady claimed that the tenants were washing their cars so much and she feared that the ground would sink

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A young Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the bizarre incident that happened recently at her residence.

The video shared on TikTok showed two poles erected in the middle of the compound, leaving tenants in shock.

Landlady erects two poles in the middle of compound Photo credit: @virtuallybyimo/TikTok.

Landlady claimed that ground will sink

While sharing the clip, the lady identified as @virtuallybymo expressed her frustration at the sudden appearance of the poles.

According to her, the landlady claimed that the excessive car washing by tenants was causing water to accumulate and potentially sink the ground.

"POV: Your landlady decided to add two ugly poles in the middle of the compound so nobody parks their car inside. Smh. Her excuse is people wash their cars too much and the water is making the ground sink. Never heard such an excuse before," she narrated.

Reactions as landlady erects poles in compound

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending clip.

@Wuraklassic said:

"My husband will uproot the pole."

@korexx3 said:

"Na why people no like house wey landlord/lady dey live."

@Odez said:

"Her solution de funny me but her reason is valid, check the ground. It's no longer level."

@Mary-Tea asked:

"What about during raining season?"

@AG Ba Ni said:

"Like nobody Fr the house get car?so if person buy car Wetin go happen."

@Chikmartins commented:

"Omo landlady don do me this one also, omo she show me well well."

@A Li Na said:

"Was the tenancy agreement against parking vehicles inside ? If No, na to collect refund or make I uproot the poles."

@Kapish added:

"He go far o,she for no collect tenant at all when she no say she no fit tolerate tenants. Oga o."

