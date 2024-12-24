A young Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after showing off his newly completed house

In a video shared on TikTok, he displayed the interior of the house after throwing a big housewarming party

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to congratulate him for the great work in the comments

A Nigerian man's achievement in building his dream home has earned him accolades on social media.

In a clip, the young man showed the exterior of the house and its beautiful interior as many gathered to celebrate with him.

Man throws housewarming party as he completes building

The video, shared on TikTok by @igbinosa15, gave a glimpse into the beautiful residence as a man prayed for the building before officially opening it.

Many guests partied in the house during the housewarming ceremony.

Reactions as man organises housewarming party

Viewers who came across the TikTok video praised the man's effort, filling the comments section with praises.

Others also "tapped" into his achievement and wished the same for themselves,

@na die I de said:

"Boss help me."

@peterfx30 said:

"God is good congrats bro."

@Mary Nice said:

"Congratulations I tap from ur grace in Jesus name amen."

BigSteve Aloro said:

"Congratulations. To God be thy glory."

@sugar said:

"Congratulations l tap from ur grace in Jesus name amen."

@dean of faculty olufimo 1 said:

"Big congratulations,my own go soon come ijn."

