A hardworking Nigerian lady has expressed her excitement on social media after renovating her father's house

In a video, she showed the transformation of the house from its previous to present state and reactions poured in

Some social media users did not hesitate to congratulate her while others questioned the source of her wealth

A Nigerian lady's TikTok post showing the impressive renovation of her father's house has gone viral.

The video captured the house's transformation from the old to the classy new look, sparking a mix of congratulatory messages and curiosity.

Lady renovates father's house to look classy

In the clip, it was confirmed that the lady identified as @mummiejuliet4 on TikTok poured her heart and soul into the renovation project.

The once outdated house had been transformed into a modern and classy abode, complete with sleek POP ceilings and elegant lighting fixtures.

"And I later run the renovation of my papa house. Just type congratulations," she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady renovates father's house

While many TikTok users were quick to offer congratulatory messages and praise the lady's hard work, others couldn't help but wonder about the source of her wealth.

Her decision to renovate her father's house was however seen as a kind and generous gesture by many, and her dedication to the project was evident in the impressive results.

@Big Smile said:

"As I see the plenty waistband I understand the hustle."

@julesworld_ said:

"Why some with iPhone 16 are watching while sitting in there father’s empty living room."

@Mamus said:

"Boys children go collect everything from you learn to invest on yourself."

@Sweet Nana said:

"Na papa wey take care of his pikin go enjoy this. The money I'll use to do this for my dad i go give am to charity."

@Jare Autos said:

"Make unna deh show us how the money is being made also."

@Anyafulugo said:

"You did well but if ur father has lotsbof lands,beleive me they wont give u anything,d males will share among demsef,learn to invest on ursef n future kids."

@berielle added:

"If i renovate my papa house ,and he has sons which Dey couldn’t do, he make sure in he’s will the house goes to me."

Watch the video below:

Lady transforms dad's old parlour

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady garnered accolades online after she repainted her father's parlour and changed his furniture.

Speaking on how budget-friendly the work was, she said that the man was so happy about the transformation.

