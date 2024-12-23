A Nigerian businesswoman has lamented the departure of her domestic staff, who travelled for Christmas

The madam said she had to call her house help and sent her almost triple of her salary and explained why

She said it was just 24 hours since her domestic staff left and wondered how people without house help cope

The founder of Tracy Mcwary Foundation, Tracy Mcwary, has revealed that she sent her domestic staff almost three times her salary.

Tracy disclosed this on Facebook while lamenting the vacuum in the house due to her house help's absence.

According to Tracy, her domestic staff travelled for Christmas, and since then, she has broken down and her leg hurt. She wrote:

"Just 24hrs after my domestic staff travelled for Xmas, I have broken down. My legs are hurting. I called her this morning and sent her almost triple of her salary. If only she knows."

Tracy, in the comment section, wondered how people without domestic staff survive.

"I asked her to please send her account and I did another Xmas for her, aaah my legs are hurting. Just 24hrs!

"People without domestic staff, how do you do it? Robot I hail you!"

People commended the madam

Omowunmi Oluwadunmininu said:

"God bless you Mama for appreciating ur staff."

Ndukwe Jonah said:

"I go do amebo for I will tell her the reason why you triple her salary."

Wiseman Darlington Uzogo said:

"God bless u ma."

Ajogi Vivian Ekpe said:

"Honestly is not easy."

Vivian Evans said:

"Mama, u did not reply my msg again, I Sabi disturb ooo."

Vic Vin Victor said:

"God bless you.

"Most domestic staff are underappreciated a lot and they keep working with genuine hearts...

"God bless her and every other out there..."

