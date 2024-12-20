Mercy Aigbe has appreciated her fans and colleagues who stood by her while filming her latest flick, Thinline

The actress in her post shared a picture collage of her face and narrated what happened to her while she was filming

She noted that the movie was recorded with a lot of hard work, sweat, pain, and blood as fans sympathized with her

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has recalled the ordeal and sacrifice she made before her movie, Thinline.

Legit.ng had reported that Aigbe had staged a movie premiere for her film Thinline and many of her colleagues turned up to support her.

Marcy Aigbe sparks sympathy after post. Photo credit@realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

The mother of two took to Instagram to recall her experience on movie location.

According to her, she could hardly open her eyes one day and had to stop production. She was rushed to the hospital and was told that she had severe infection.

Aigbe was hospitalised, but didn't mention the number of days she spent there. She shared pictures of her swollen face to accompany her post.

Mercy Aigbe appreciates fans

Also in her post, the movie star thanked her fans for the support and the people, who have gone to watch her movie.

The actress, who lost properties to inferno weeks ago, disclosed that making Thinline took a lot of handwork, sweat, blood, and pain from her.

See her post here:

How fans reacted to Mercy Aigbe's post

Netizens reacted to the post shared by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@papaya_ex:

"Omgggggg, you stress yourself too much! So sorry. May Almighty Allah grant your heart desires."

@jayeola_monje:

"Jesus!"

@___highstreetbrands.ng:

"Oh God. May the Lord keep shaming the devil in your life. We bless God. Thin Line is a success. Guys, please go watch THIN LINE the production is top-notch you will get the value for your money watching this movie. It's not your regular."

@___jummie_:

"Ah eeya strong woman abeg make una go watch Thinline, biko, du Allah, edakun, make I used Hausa, igbo and Yoruba beg una!!."

@ruthinneh_:

"Omoo! On that day it wasn’t funny at all cus the pain was something else but thank God for quick recovery."

@ceo_titoofficial:

"Ha."

@ustazadam:

"No be small thing/ oleh wey dey always beg for money you see now say e no easy , may god bless the job."

@aramidemusic:

"Sorry mama."

@uyimeabasii_:

"May your hardwork payoff."

@adediwurablarkgold:

"Awwwww! Mercy, Mercy of God will not forsake you."

Mercy Aigbe's husband reacts to criticism

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that Kazim Adeoti had reacted to the criticism that trailed the outfit he wore to Thinline, the movie produced by his wife.

The movie marketer used all the criticism to make a skit with Kiekie and fans were happy about their creativity.

In the video, Kiekie provided a solution to all the criticism Adeoti had faced.

Source: Legit.ng