A Nigerian woman's joy was full as she took to social media to celebrate the completion of her family's opulent mansion.

In a video that quickly gained traction on TikTok, the proud wife proudly flaunted the impressive duplex, expressing her heartfelt gratitude to God for the achievement.

Woman shows off family's new mansion Photo credit: @ebereprincess/TikTok.

Woman proudly flaunts duplex

The video, shared by @ebereprincess on TikTok, offered a glimpse into the couple's luxurious abode and the exterior of the mansion.

She expressed her pride in her husband's accomplishment and also praised God for making it happen.

"My husband later run the house finish. I'm grateful oh Lord," she said.

Reactions as woman flaunts husband's house

The video sparked lots of congratulatory messages from TikTok users, who flocked to the comments section to offer their warmest felicitations to the couple.

@Mandygold said:

"I am saving this sound with faith I will watch my husband succeed very big in life amen."

@joycy said:

"I cried while watching this cause my dad couldn't afford a land before he died not to talk of build it God pls help me i dont want to suffer like my p."

@Hayzed said:

"Everybody sha dey run house and cars. Omo I run good health and I stay cheesed up jare."

@Ade said:

"Congrats before this time next my husband and i would have run our own too finish."

@firegal.fx said:

"Everybody dey build house. Abi realtors and decor dey do sales? Pay half get 10 free?"

@Style Nurse said:

"Congratulations, I am congratulating you because this time next year I will also make a video in my own."

@Lily baby added:

"Congratulations, I tap into this blessing. God way do am for you go also run am for me that is my believe."

Watch the video below:

Man flaunts his car and house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a happy Nigerian man was so happy and fulfilled after acquiring a luxurious car and house.

In an inspiring video, he made it clear that he got the assets in 2024 despite the challenges he faced along the way.

Source: Legit.ng