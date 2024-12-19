An inspiring post showing the transformation of a Nigerian couple has melted many hearts on TikTok

The post shows the couple when they were still coming up in 2016, and now that they have three children

A lot of people have praised them for staying true to each other, and some said the post inspired them

Thousands of reactions trailed a post showing a couple whose lives have changed.

The couple have been together for at least eight years, and they have stayed in love.

The lady and her husband inspired many hearts. Photo credit: TikTok/@mrsmayor01.

In the post shared by @mrsmayor01, the couple showed themselves in 2016.

At that time, the photo suggested they were still coming up in their relationship.

However, another photo taken in 2024 shows that the couple now has three children.

The post has received more than 2000 comments from people who saw it on TikTok.

Reactions as couple shares transformation photo

@super pascal said:

"And na that 2016 I been get admission o. If to say I know I for leave school marry o, now them don select all the good girls finish,na only I'm hungry full street."

@ifeamaka said:

"Very brief. No be the one wey person go swipe taya."

@bali hussle said:

"But the senior boy go pass 4 to 5 years na, una dy whyn?"

@favour asked:

"How una Dey take no Persin wey go later make am?"

@—Diwura said:

"The third man in 2016 no follow u guys come 2024."

@LERIN said:

"This guy been dey among people wey marry the right woman."

@Mummy Emily said:

"God please this is me and my man soon please make everything easy for him."

@Parfor_Of_Lagos said:

"God you know what exactly is paining me in my heart. Any day or anytime I'm ready to get married please, give me a woman that we stand like my mom."

Lady and her mother share old photos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady recreated an old photo with her mother.

The photo was taken many years ago when the lady was still small.

Now, she has graduated from the Kwara State Polytechnic.

