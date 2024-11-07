A Nigerian lady who graduated from the Kwara State Polytechnic took to social media to celebrate the achievement

The lady celebrated in a special way as she shared an old photo she took with her mother when she graduated from school years back

She said she had waited a long time to be able to post the recreation which showed when she was a child

A lady is happy that she has graduated from school and she shared a post to mark the achievement.

A post she made on TikTok shows that she graduated from the Kwara State Polytechnic.

The lady shared an old photo taken with her mother years ago.

In her post, Debbie shared an old photo which she took with her mother many years ago.

She was younger in the old photo which was taken on the day she graduated from a lower school.

According to Debbie, she had waited for 14 years to be able to recreate the old photo:

She wrote:

"I waited for 14 years to recreate this picture ☑☑ Thanks for been there for me wura mi. Your first fruit is now a graduate."

Reactions as lady graduates from Kwara Poly

@FOOD STUFFS VENDOR IN IKORODU said:

"This is beautiful. Congratulations!."

Man and his mother recreate old photo

Meanwhile, a young Nigerian man posted a photo he took with his mother when he was a child 22 years ago.

The photo was taken when his mother went for her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) over two decades ago.

The man has now gone for his own NYSC and he decided to recreate the photo with his overjoyed mother.

