A trending clip of young man cleaning his grandmother's house and performing other house chores has left viewers in stitches

In the video, the young man revealed that he had gone to his grandmother's house to spend the December holidays

Social media users who came across the hilarious video stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A video showing a young man's endearing gestures towards his grandmother has captured the attention of social media users.

The clip captured him diligently assisting with household chores during his December holiday visit.

Grandma puts grandson to work Photo credit: @tarryndaniels/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Grandma makes grandson perform household chores

Shared by @tarryndaniels on TikTok, the entertaining video captured the young man being asked by his grandmother to carry out house chores. Accompanying his grandmother, he tackled various domestic tasks, including cleaning and mopping.

Despite his sad face at some points in the video, his grandmother seemed unbothered as she continued pointing out other tasks for him to do.

"POV: You are at your grandma's house for December holidays. So glad I'm working," the video's caption read.

Reacting as man works for grandma

TikTok viewers were entertained by the pair's bond and the young man's dedication to supporting his grandmother.

The video sparked an outpouring of comments, with many sharing similar experiences of helping their elderly relatives during holidays.

@Albertine Hartwill said:

"Now she’s going to tell her friends how much of a blessing you were to her."

@𝒫 𝑀𝒶𝓃 𝑀𝒽𝓁𝓊𝓃𝑔𝓊 said:

"My grandma would have made me clean underneath the house."

@DtxCalvinAndre said:

"Chile my great aunt had me get off the plane and immediately start raking up leaves, fixing the smoke detector, putting channel 7 on her tv, and then taking her to 6 stores! Whew!"

@B said:

"No but why is this so sweet you can see he is a respectful young man. Made me happy to see him help his ma. Love this."

@Lorainevanrooyen commented:

"Grandma has been waiting the whole year for this."

@Samu Ndumo said:

"I love the fact that you respect your Grandma. Not complaining but following orders but this video is funny."

@Motswako said:

"Mom almost made me wash the clouds this December. Can't wait to go back to work. There's no escaping her bcoz she'd call me even when im at a pub."

@Linda Nhlapho added:

"She is the best grandma, teaching you responsibility! She will cook for you afterwards."

Watch the video below:

Man puts smile on grandma's face

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man, Lebohang Maburunyana Rahlao, detailed his recent experience with a woman at a mall called Shoprite.

Rahlao revealed he asked the elderly woman why she wasn't taking any items from the shelves and she answered she had lost her money on the way to the shop.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng