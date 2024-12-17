Nigerian Dad Enters Kitchen to Cook Assorted Meals for Daughter Who Gave Birth, Video Trends
- A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video of her doting father who came to her house for omuguo
- In the video posted on TikTok, the man was seen cooking assorted dishes for his daughter who recently delivered her child
- Social media users Whose came across your video on TikTok stormed the comments section to applaud the thoughtful man
A touching display of paternal love in a Nigerian household has captured the attention of social media users.
A doting father's visit to his daughter's home for omugwo, a traditional postpartum care practice, confirmed his devotion to his family.
Man cooks for daughter during 'omugwo'
Beckymoyofola shared a heartwarming video on TikTok, showing off the man's culinary skills as he prepared assorted dishes for his daughter, who had recently given birth.
"POV: Your traditional dad comes for your omugwo. Daddy is taking this omugwo thing too far cause why is the fire alarm ringing?" the video's caption read.
Reactions as man cooks for daughter
TikTok users praised the thoughtful father's actions, flooding the comments section with lovely comments.
Many commended his willingness to go above and beyond for his daughter's well-being.
@lizzy said:
"Una collect all the good fathers finish come leave dragons for us."
@Leonzora commented:
"Let me send this to my husband who has promised he will be the one to do Omugwo for our daughter. He will be happy to see his mentor. I go be their videographer."
@dukudivinity said:
"This remind me of when my dad will come back from work by 1pm to prepare lunch for us because school is closing by 2pm May his soul rest in peace."
@Mjay said:
"I just remembered when my late Dad makes starch for me in the morning before I go to school who eats starch in the morning that’s what I’ll always ask him cause I find it difficult to eat in the morning especially when I was still in secondary school then lol but now I miss the concern n fatherly love may his soul rest o. I miss him dearly."
@NuxVicky added:
"I know your dad from my way back when I was a student nurse. Very nice man. He was the Chaplain at Eku Baptist hospital Delta State. Awww. God bless him."
Watch the video below:
Caring dad cooks different meals for family
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a thoughtful father preparing soup and cooking other meals for his family melted hearts online.
The kind man showcased many pots of soups while sweating in a viral video his daughter shared on TikTok.
