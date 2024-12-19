Pastor and gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey was recently spotted trekking on the walkway of a Lagos road

A young lady who spotted the Hallelujah Challenge convener videoed him and posted it on social media

The clip went viral as people commented on his appearance and what they would have done if in the lady's shoes

A Nigerian lady, @susu_wells, has posted a short clip she took of gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey.

According to the lady, traffic congestion allowed her to see the Hallelujah Challenge convener up close.

She found Nathaniel Bassey trekking. Photo Credit: @susu_wells, Instagram/@nathanielblow

While noting that Lagos traffic humbles people, @susu_wells expressed delight that she could see Nathaniel Bassey. She wrote:

"Lagos traffic will humble you😅😂.

"I’m so glad to see him though."

In the eight-second clip posted on TikTok, Nathaniel Bassey had a headset on and a bag across his shoulders and used the walkway of the road.

Video of Nathaniel Bassey generates buzz

sacorame said:

"I would have shouted enter the carpet ....mad love from Kenya."

Riches$$$ said:

"He was trekking to mainland from Ajah... That day was not funny."

𝕾𝖊𝖇𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖎𝖆𝖓 〽️ said:

"Lagos traffic can’t humble him, the man is already humble❤️. God bless you Nathaniel Bassey."

Sunnyfrank said:

"Gospel ministers with free life Omoo no fear no thinking of someone coming after them wat a great life."

Chef Mazy said:

"One of the humble Gospel Artist of our time. God bless Nathaniel Bassey."

Sylvia 🙊💕🇳🇬

"No es.cort or police, if na some people."

Makel said:

"I see some people saying they would have stopped or followed him. let me just let you know that whenever you see someone on headset in public it simply means they don't want to be approached or spoken."

