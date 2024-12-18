A Nigerian lady's joy knew no bounds when she received a whopping amount of cash from renowned chef, Hilda Baci

In a video, the overwhelmed girl broke down in tears as she was awarded a cheque of N10 million from the award winning chef

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to congratulate the lucky lady on the cash gift

Renowned chef Hilda Baci's generosity left a Nigerian lady, Olanike Eunice Oladiran, in tears of joy as she received a staggering N10 million cheque.

The unexpected win marked a pivotal moment in Oladiran's life and tears flowed freely down her cheeks.

Hilda Baci's student in tears as she receives N10 million Photo credit: @thatfoodtherapist/TikTok.

Lady receives N10 million from Hilda Baci

TikTok user @thatfoodtherapist shared an emotional video capturing her reaction as she accepted the award.

Visibly shaken, Oladiran's gratitude was evident, attributing her good fortune to divine intervention.

Social media platforms erupted in congratulatory messages as users celebrated Oladiran's luck.

"POV: You just won N10 million from Hilda Baci. Thank you Jesus. Thank you," the video's caption read.

Reactions as lady gets N10 million

The video sparked excitement on TikTok, with many admiring Hilda Baci's gesture.

@Breakfast & Pastries in Benin said:

"Olanike!!! Love your drive. Congratulations, well deserved!!"

@Sasha stated:

"I knew you had to win. Val you are a therapist , your videos are soothing. Congratulations."

@lorreta lorrels said:

"10m Ke. So Hilda is this rich. God o. How much come remain for her money. Congratulations o."

@Amicable damsel said:

"Omo 10 million is better than the car. The car no reach 10 million."

@Nuella pulley said:

"See na she don use 50k win 10 million some risk are not wasted congratulations baby."

@Peacyyy said:

"From the very day I saw ur video I knew u were the winner. Congratulations girl."

@Omotolani Adeeyo stated:

"I am so happy you won! You put a lot of efforts into it. Our Senior Nike of Food Nutrition in Gomal! Big Congratulations to you sis."

@Prisca_Amaka added:

"Waow, the first day I came across ur video, I knew there was something special about you, all I typed in the comment was more grace without even knowing money was involved. Congratulations girl."

Watch the video below:

Hilda Baci gifts lady a car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady went viral on social media after emerging the winner of a car gifted by award winning chef, Hilda Baci.

The lady had participated in the chef's viral cooking class where she got a brand new car for an amazing performance.

