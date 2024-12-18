A Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after emerging the winner of a car gifted by award winning chef, Hilda Baci

The lady had participated in the chef's viral cooking class where she received a brand new car for a remarkable performance

Mixed reactions trailed the video as some people stated that she deserved it while others had their preferred participant for the gift

A Nigerian lady's culinary prowess earned her a brand-new car, courtesy of renowned chef Hilda Baci.

The lucky winner's exceptional performance in Chef Baci's highly publicised cooking class sealed her fate as the winner.

Hilda Baci gifts student a car Photo credit: @ruthie_willie/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Car winner poses with Hilda Baci

A video shared by TikTok user @ruthie_willie showed the proud winner posing alongside Chef Baci and her prized vehicle.

The clip sparked intense debate among social media users, with some congratulating the deserving winner and others expressing disappointment that their preferred participant didn't receive the gift.

"Winner of the car in Hilda Baci cooking class ceremony," the video's caption read.

Reactions as lady wins car from Hilda Baci

TikTok users stormed the comments section to share their opinions about the video.

@Callmeamy said:

"Wow that's my course mate. Congratulations maga."

@SNEAKERS VENDOR IN ABUJA said:

"But we all know that Francisca deserve this car, all good sha not happy thou."

@Baby_ambrose asked:

"Why do most of them not seem happy? Even the girl that won 10m hilda baci brother was even more excited than the actual winner."

@SEUNGMINSWIFEFORREAL said:

"Nigerians behave like poverty is a pass to the good life wym francisca deserved it? Was she the best cook? Was she the best content creator? Thank God yall aren’t judges."

@honeypot_03 said:

"Everyone saying Francisca should win ,don’t forget the food presentation actually matters and the actual cooking (her content is good can’t lie) but she flopped in many areas of her cooking."

@John Real said:

"I no trust this hilda baci, imagine say she con ask the girl to pay first before getting the car."

@_fola_sewa added:

"The car winner literally shed tears of joy before this scene. If una don watch 20 seconds clip judgment don start be that."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian lady wins Hilda Baci's award

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who excelled in the Hilda Baci cooking class revealed her excitement in a trending TikTok video.

In the video, the happy winner jumped with happiness after getting the news that she had won the award from the Guinness World Record-holding chef.

