Two students from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Adekunle Ayomide and Oladeji Oluwashina, have won the 2024 National Orientation Agency campus debate competition, securing N20 million

The competition focused on the importance of constructive criticism and patriotism in nation-building

The event emphasized the role of youth in governance and highlighted support from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund

Two students from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Adekunle Ayomide and Oladeji Oluwashina, emerged as winners of the 2024 National Orientation Agency (NOA) campus debate competition.

The event saw university representatives from six geopolitical zones debate on the topic “Criticising and dissenting peacefully while maintaining love for one’s country.”

LAUTECH debate competition winners. Photo credit: UCJLautech/X

Source: Twitter

Prestigious Achievement

The LAUTECH team secured the top prize, winning N20 million. Additionally, the students received N1 million from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFund).

This victory highlights their exceptional debating skills and understanding of constructive criticism and patriotism.

Recognition and Support

Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria and the University of Ilorin were first and second runners-up, receiving N750,000 and N500,000 respectively.

Ignatius Ajuru University of Education in Port Harcourt, Gombe State Polytechnic in Bajoga, and the Institute of Management and Technology in Enugu secured the fourth, fifth, and sixth positions.

Promoting Constructive Engagement

Lanre Issa-Onilu, the NOA director-general, emphasized the importance of involving youth in governance.

He stated:

“Constructive criticism is not rebellion; it is a cornerstone of democracy and a vital tool for nation-building. Patriotism is not silence. Loving your country means recognizing its shortcomings and working together to find solutions.”

Commitment to Education

Akintunde Sawyerr, managing director of NELFund, reaffirmed the agency's commitment to supporting Nigerian students through education loans, ensuring access to quality tertiary education.

2 Nigerian Students Defeat 590 Schools

Legit.ng reported that two brilliant students from Nigeria, Emmanuel Olusanya and Ireloluwa Olajide, have emerged winners in a hotly contested mathematics competition.

The students who made the country proud represented their school, Welkin International Schools, at the World Mathematics Tournament.

While Olusanya is 16 years old and in SS3, his colleague, Olajide, 14, is in SS1. A post on Facebook by the school stated that the children competed against students from 590 schools and 33 countries.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng