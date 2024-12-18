A university graduate proudly recreated an old photo he took with his mother 14 years ago when he was in lower school

The man studied at the Adekunle Ajasin University in Ondo state, and he successfully graduated with a degree

His proud mother came to wish him well on his graduation, and they took a photo that is trending online

A Nigerian man who just graduated from the university made a heartwarming post that is trending online.

The young man proudly shared an old photo he took with his mother in 2010.

Man who graduated from Adekunle Ajasin University takes a photo with his mum. Photo credit: TikTok/@_justhemzy2.

Source: TikTok

In the post by @_justhemzy2, it could be seen that he just bagged a degree from the Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo state.

After his graduation, he thought it wise to recreate the old photo taken in 2010 when he was graduating from a lower school.

The young man expressed a deep love for his mother, who proudly stood beside him. He expressed hope that his mother would live long to enjoy the fruit of her labour.

He captioned the photo on TikTok:

"This woman is my biggest support. I love her so much, and I pray that she lives more on earth to witness and enjoy the fruit of her labour."

Reactions as man and his mother recreate old photo

@Sunmisola. said:

"Mummy we love you so muchhhhh."

@Ariella O.J said:

"Urrrrgh the most beautiful thing on the Internet today."

@Event’sbypresh said:

"Beautiful smile your mom got."

@Didi Băbý said:

"Congratulations. Your mom Is so beautiful."

@ASA TORILO said:

"Best pic of the year."

@RN JOSHIBA said:

"Proud of you brother."

@OLUWAFUNMIKE TAIWO asked:

"Why you kon look like a girl in your 2010 century. Anyways congratulations my love."

@Baby Face said:

"A big congratulations to you. Na from small you don handsome."

@Dat black gurl said:

"Congratulations dear. Tell mummy that we love her may she reap the fruit of her labour IJN."

