A Nigerian lady is overjoyed that her husband has accomplished his dream of owning his own house

The man was able to build a gigantic mansion which looks so neat that everyone admires it on social media

The man's wife shared photos of the house on TikTok and noted that it was built in 2024 by her husband

A Nigerian lady said her husband has completed work on his house.

The lady shared photos of the beautiful house on her TikTok handle, and the photos went viral quickly.

The lady said her husband built the house in 2024. Photo credit: TikTok/@preshynationz0/@preshynationz0.

The photos of the house were shared by @preshynationz0 who said it is one of her husband's achievement in 2024.

She captioned the video:

"My hubby later run that house matter."

One thing that caught the attention of social media users was how neat the house looked.

In fact, some people asked the lady if the building was for rent, noting they would like to live in it.

Reactions as Nigerian man builds beautiful house

@Bugattiglamour.ng said:

"Location please if its for rent."

@ARIZONAL BLAQ said:

"Mine nest year I don buy land na money to build remain."

@Nurse_zita said:

"That’s massive ooo….. congratulations landlady."

@BESTCARDEALER.NG said:

"God abeg remember me as you remember your people abeg."

@chizzy said:

"Congratulations. I tap into this blessing."

@Coaldee said:

"This is massive. Congrats to you guys."

@Big Sam said:

"Another word for congratulations dey? Cause e pass congratulations oo."

@user99132208120730 said:

"Congratulations dear stranger….I'm so happy for you."

@Isabella said:

"Claiming this for my man."

@CJ_Upholsteryandinterior said:

"Congratulations to you guys."

@Francis living large said:

"Congratulations I tap from your grace."

@VERIFIED BAD PERSON said:

"Massive congratulations bro. I wish you many more to come."

@COBI ZAZA said:

"How much does this rental property cost you -minus land? I want something like this."

