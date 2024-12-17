A man who attended a wedding was so happy that he discovered a cooler of rice in his car at the end of the ceremony

The man shared a video showing off the cooler of jollof rice, which had many chunks of mouthwatering meat

The man said the leftover rice was forgotten in his car, and he shared his joy over the rare discovery

A Nigerian man who attended a wedding made a rare discovery in his car after the event.

The man discovered that a cooler of mouthwatering jollof rice was left in his car.

According to @yourvillagepeople_1, the wedding rice was forgotten in his car by whoever had put it there.

He opened the leftover rice and showed the contents of the cooler to his followers on TikTok.

The man was overjoyed when he opened the cooler and saw a sumptuous-looking jollof rice with many chunks of meat.

He captioned the TikTok video:

"This week don set. Marriage don end, and dem forget cooler of rice for my car."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man discovers food in his car

@Lilstan said:

"Nothing you wan tell me na you carry am run."

@JB of UNIBEN said:

"Nah to rent big umbrella and table o.......market don start be dat."

@ZEKE RIYAH said:

"Just drop location abeg, my babe say na only wedding rice her baby wan eat."

@kene_codm said:

"I talk am say na you get the Range Rover."

@Danony said:

"Mehn it's not too early to start Christmas celebration. Abeg drop location."

@one_love said:

"They forgot it Abi you achieved it."

@AISOSA said:

"Afar return that rice oh. My sister dey swear for who carry that rice."

@Success boi said:

"Where you Dey bro? E get wetin I wan discuss with you."

