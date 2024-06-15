A man using solar energy in his house has spoken about how property manages power with tubular batteries

The man demonstrated the voltage his heavy loads draw from his battery and how each batteries work together

Many people who saw his solar setup wanted to know more about his panels and what is best between lithium and tubular

A Nigerian man using solar electricity in his house has made a video on the proper management of tubular batteries.

He advised against always using power from one's tubular battery bank. His submission agreed with a solar expert's submission on lithium and tubular batteries.

Tubular vs lithium batteries

In a video he made, the man showed people his setup with his solar batteries connected to his Felicity inverter.

He used a volt meter to demonstrate the charge his pumping machine draws whenever it is only solar.

Apart from his pumping machine, his solar system power his refrigerator and other appliances in his house. The Nigerians has some videos on his page to explain different part of his solar system.

Laittechnologies asked:

"Why are you charging a 24v system with 132 voltage though?"

Mr_odogwu said:

"Hmmm...Full load on a 7.5kva invrter (4 ba3), hw many A is being pulled frm d ba3? B4 ur ba3 die frm givin A, ur invrter will die 1st. Deres even 10kva (4 ba3) half load will draw up2 100A."

Charley_Slim asked:

"My 9 panels of 300watts generate a maximum of 30amps from sun. What's the capacity of your panels and how many?"

He replied:

"8pcs of 280w panels. connected 4s series, 2 parallel."

noCode Lad wondered:

"Why not turn off other essentials before turning on the pumping machine? Or better still get a higher capacity bank if you can afford?"

adisahammed12 asked:

"This your set up is how much now?"

He replied:

"N3.1m total package."

Kelvin asked:

"Tubular battery and lithium which is best?"

He said:

"Lithium."

