Bishop Oyedepo Releases Prophetic Declarations 2 Days to Shiloh 2024
- Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners’ Chapel, has released prophetic declarations ahead of Shiloh 2024
- The highly respected cleric issued them during the church’s pre-Shiloh Sunday service at Canaanland in Ogun state
- Oyedepo prayed for protection for the lives of believers "all through Shiloh and the festive season”
Ota, Ogun state - David Oyedepo, Presiding Bishop of the Faith Tabernacle (Winners' Chapel International), Ota, Ogun state, has shared what he called “prophetic declarations” ahead of Shiloh 2024.
During a pre-Shiloh service on Sunday, December 8, Bishop Oyedepo prayed for prosperity and protection.
"Your life is declared protected all through Shiloh"
A post on Faith Tabernacle’s official X (formerly Twitter) page confirmed Bishop Oyedepo’s divine requests.
The tweet reads:
“Prophetic Declarations. No powers of darkness will torment your life anymore!
“Your life, family, business, and career become a no-go area for the devil. Every sickness, disease, torture, growth, and ache in your life disappear today!
“Everyone appointed to death is rescued today! Your life is declared protected all through Shiloh and the festive season!”
Legit.ng reports that Shiloh, the annual convocation of the Winners family worldwide is only two days away. The date is from Tuesday, December 10th to Sunday, December 15, 2024.
In this regard, Winners Chapel members can attend Shiloh at the Canaanland. However, individuals unable to go there can watch the Shiloh 2024 event live on screen at Winners' Chapel's churches across Nigeria.
People can also listen to Shiloh 2024 via David Oyedepo Ministries International (DOMI) radio (audio only).
Oyedepo sends pre-Shiloh message to youths
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Oyedepo warned young people not to chat on their phones during church services.
Oyedepo stated that there is no lawless zone in life but young people hate laws and regulations.
