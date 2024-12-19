Iybao Ojo's daughter, Priscilla and her husband-to-be, Juma Jux, showed up on the timelines recently

In the video making the rounds, it appeared that they were at the airport as Priscilla was about to return to Nigeria

However, something the Tanzanian music star did failed to sit well with fans as they shared their varying opinions

For the first time, we are seeing fans drag Juma Jux, Priscilla Ojo's Tanzanian man, over something he did with her at the airport.

The two love birds surfaced online some months ago, and since then, there has been an overload of sweetness, as many complement their compatibility.

Priscilla Ojo had been away to see her man for some time, and she was about to return to Nigeria.

However, in a recent video that has circulated across social media, we saw the love birds bidding each other goodbye at the airport. After a quick hug, Juma Jux handed Priscy a bundle of dollar bills.

His gesture ignited conversations online, as many of their fans questioned his reason for doing such a thing publicly. Although the minority thought it was sweet of him, they suggested he could have made an electronic transfer rather than having her carry such a large amount of cash.

Juma Jux and Priscilla trend online

Read some reactions from fans below:

@jzphyn:

"Hmmmm, too much show dey spoil things."

@busikudarat:

"Is that money part really necessary??🤦."

@annsglamourousplace:

"He unfolded the money only to fold it back, I'm happy for them.'

@__sel16breezy__:

"But why didn’t he give it to her at home. Anyway we see..we don’t judge."

@zeezeekelani:

"In this era of electronic transfer of funds? What manner of local people are these?"

@richmind_90:

"When the time reach sha I no wan hear please respect their privacy , na them bring am come to us o."

