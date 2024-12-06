A lady has called people's attention to errors her former primary school teacher made when recording her scores

Eleven years later, she only just realised the poor reporting done by her primary three class teacher and funnily called her out

The lady posted her primary three report card where the errors were made and got many people talking

A Nigerian lady, @imuetinyan_xx, has called out her former primary three class teacher for poorly reporting her scores.

Displaying her primary three report card on TikTok, the lady highlighted the two subjects where the errors happened - Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) and Edo language.

Words on the lady's TikTok video read:

"POV: I just realised that my primary 3 class teacher did me dirty after 11 years."

Class teacher's errors on report card

She started with the CRK where the scores inputted were 15 marks for the first test, 15 marks for the second test and 63 being the marks she obtained in the examination.

However, the aggregate recorded was 83 instead of 93. For her Edo language subject, her class teacher recorded 98 as aggregate instead of 100, as she got 15 on the first and second tests and 70 in the exam.

She funnily urged the teacher, whose name she could not remember, to step forward and fix the errors.

See her result below:

People react to lady's primary 3 result

Praise said:

"15+15+70=90 but she write 98."

blessessiet said:

"This is serious."

nuelkebi_12 said:

"The one when be 100 nko… in fact the whole result needs to be recalculated."

Angel said:

"You dey use calculator calculate am."

Prisca😊😘 said:

"E still dey pain you reach now."

Bellasmile_10 said:

"So na only 6 subjects una dey do for primary 3 that time?"

@favoursmilethrift said:

"😂😂😂😂 Na since primary schoool I Dey calculate everybody for my house don tire for me."

Lady posts mum's secondary school result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shared the result of her mum who always claimed she came first in secondary school.

Quite contrary to her mum's claims, the result showed that she was not the best in her class and even finished in 79th position. The lady wrote:

"My mum: When I was in school, I always take first position. Don't play with me when it comes to academics."

