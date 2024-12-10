Barely a year after celebrating his graduation from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), a first class graduate is set to move to the US

A young man, Malcom Okonkwo, who bagged a first class in chemical engineering has been awarded a full ride scholarship for his PhD studies in the United States.

The FUTO graduate shared the news with his followers on X, saying he was thrilled about furthering his studies at Florida State University.

Malcom, who completed his BSc in December 2023, said he began the daring journey in August 2024, adding that he had fear and doubts.

Looking back on how far he has come, Malcom stated that he has learnt a whole lot. The Nigerian youth further appreciated God, his parents, family, friends, mentors and well-wishers who have been his support system. Malcom's post read in part:

"In December 2023, I celebrated my graduation as a first class student of Chemical engineering department at Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

"I am thrilled to announce that I won a Fully Funded Admission to pursue a PhD in Chemical Engineering at Florida State University where I would be awarded a Masters degree and a PhD on completion of my program.

"To do or not to do a PhD?" This was a question that bothered me until the final minute because uncertainty and fear clouded my thoughts and this gave room for imposter syndrome to thrive. I did it..."

FUTO first class graduate celebrated on X

@nenye_oguadinma said:

"Congratulations Malcom. Super duper proud of you."

@phaibooboo said:

"Paddy meeee.

"I am soooo proud of you, dear ❤️."

@kaptainebere said:

"First class honors from the FUTO Chemical Engineering Department. Baba, you sabi book no cap. That CHM and PTE DEPT in FUTO are hell in a cell."

@Ugochukwu_96 said:

"Congratulations 😁 Nwanne.

"FUTO boys dey para 🔥."

@thenaijacarguy said:

"Congratulations Malcom. The smartest of them all."

@EMZO_001 said:

"Wow. Congratulations man.

"I'm also a chemical engineering student in Lautech❤️.

"Best and hardest course in the world."

First class graduate bags PhD scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a first class graduate had secured a PhD scholarship to study in the US after finishing his master's programme.

Celebrating his academic success on LinkedIn, the math graduate revealed that he had been trying to get the scholarship since 2018 before he got successful.

The young man said he was automatically retained as a Graduate Assistant (GA) in his alma mater in 2018. His story inspired people on social media.

