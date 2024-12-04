A Nigerian lady said when she applied for admission, she was offered pharmacology instead of pharmacy

She accepted the course, but after she graduated and went for her NYSC, she went back to study pharmacy

She said pharmacy, which she is studying now, has been her dream course since 2017, but she got it in 2014

A lady has gone back to school for another course despite already having a university degree.

She said the first course she studied was not precisely what she wanted when she applied for admission.

The lady said her dream course was pharmacy. Photo credit: TikTok/@diary.of.a.pharma.

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok post, @diary.of.a.pharm said she was offered pharmacology, which she studied and graduated and also went for her NYSC.

She has now returned to Delta State University and enrolled to study pharmacy, which is her dream course.

She said:

"Finished the degree JAMB gave me (pharmacology). I went to serve my country. I came back to school to study my dream course (pharmacy)."

Some people who commented on the post said they did not know there was a difference between pharmacy and pharmacology.

Reactions as lady goes back to school to study another course

@O.Y.I.N said:

"Pharmacology is different from pharmacy? Or did I read that wrong?"

@Heritage said:

"Wow I'm studying PHARMACOLOGY too."

@olabiyioluwabunmi said:

"Exactly what I'm going through now. I wanted pharmacy but I'm studying pharmacology. Hopefully I will later go for MSc in pharmacy."

@Wilson said:

"Jamb gave me anatomy, graduated, served but guess what? I'm back for MBBS."

@LEDLIGHTS said:

"I’m so proud of you girl. We served at the same LGA and we were in same CDs group, you had plan for second degree and you still served."

@splash said:

"Just like me planning for direct entry to nursing after graduating from biochemistry this year."

Man bags degree from Babcock University

In a related story, a man has graduated from university with a first class degree.

He studied at the prestigious Babcock University, Ilishan Remo, Ogun state.

According to a post he made to celebrate, he graduated with a first-class degree in software engineering.

A lot of his social media followers congratulated him on the achievement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng