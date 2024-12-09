A Nigerian lady who works with Air Peace has gone viral after sharing what it takes to become a flight attendant

In a video, she made it clear to curious netizens that one can become a flight attendant despite the course studied in university

Social media users who came across her video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A beautiful Nigerian flight attendant has shed light on the requirements for becoming a cabin crew member.

The Air Peace employee took to TikTok to debunk the common misconception that only certain university degrees qualify one for a career in aviation.

Air Peace flight attendant advises curious netizens Photo credit: @marvey7/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Air Peace flight attendant shares requirements

In a video, the lady known as @marvey7 on TikTok, featured some of her colleagues who revealed their diverse academic backgrounds.

It confirmed that the group had studied an array of subjects, from foreign languages and banking and finance to applied biology, computer science, and public administration.

This revelation dispelled the notion that a specific degree is required to pursue a career as a flight attendant.

However, she made it clear that becoming an attendant, one must have attended an aviation school for not less than three months.

She captioned the video:

"For people asking if you can study this or that in the uni… any course can go my people. get your degree first and then attend an aviation school (get your license) and youre good to go. Aviation school for cabin crew is not more than 3 months."

Reactions as Air Peace flight attendant speaks

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@UJ said:

"Public administration we still get hope."

@chikago2016 said:

"Public administration or nothing. Very interesting course, my discipline my everything."

@Spiffy Queen said:

"I studied Mass communication. Mass communication to dey world."

@Rejoice:

"Mass communication or nothing, we keep moving people do tell me it's rubbish course but I want the rubbish course to help my future."

@Nuella said:

"I studied microbiology. See u guys as my colleagues next year."

@purple Jessy said:

"You can be a microbiology and still be flight staward. Plsss where is this."

@Baby Excel said:

"Thank God no one study my course. I nor fit work anywhere o. Na teeth I Dey fix."

@Chi. Baeby said:

"Currently studying International Relations but I want to be a flight attendant."

@Becca love said:

"Ma'am Dorcas I'm your department mate and I admire your job too."

@Scent mistress said:

"Awwww see Jennifer chiemerie my secondary school classmate."

@Abikeola333 added:

"Library and information science."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng