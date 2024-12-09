The internet is abuzz with the hilarious reaction of a young girl who was left stunned and perplexed after laying eyes on her examination results

In the TikTok video, the girl was handed her examination result to take a look at the scores she hit in different subjects

Her genuinely confused expression has been making the rounds on social media, causing funny reactions from users

A young girl's reaction to receiving her examination results has become the talk of the town, leaving many in stitches.

The viral video captured the moment she was handed her results, and her facial expression said it all.

Little girl shocked over examination result Photo credit: @onamsibii/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little girl confused over examination result

The clip, shared by @onamsibii on TikTok, was accompanied by a funny caption, stating that it's the season of examination results.

"It is that time of the year," the caption said.

The girl's facial expression was a picture of shock and disbelief, as if she had been caught off guard by the contents of the paper in her hands.

As the video went viral on TikTok, users couldn't help but react to the girl's priceless expression.

Many found themselves laughing out loud at her genuine surprise, while others couldn't help but feel a sense of nostalgia as they recalled their experiences of receiving examination results.

Reactions as girl receives examination result

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the funny clip.

@it's._.J asked:

"Do you believe it or not?"

@ZuluTCO said:

“Those are not my marks, i know what i wrote.”

@SeePaw_3G said:

"Teachers remark: Lethabo is a hard worker but he’s not interested in class."

@Sindiswa said:

"The quick calculation she does as she fold the report."

@TheSupreme said:

"My brother came in threw the report at the table and ran from home. Uzonya makabuya."

@LOKI said:

"I use water mark change 19th to 9th my papa first carry me go buy ball and juice for me for supermarket more wen e later come know this man almost kpai me. But I didn't beg him to buy gift for me."

@Kaydee said:

"Me checking my payslip and realising there’s no bonus."

@cynthiadaria25 said:

"When u remember that ur scores determines what u will wear for Christmas."

@Palesa said:

"Me being surprised at my participation mark forgetting I was grooving the entire year."

@G4mb$Art added:

"Why are you shocked omo! I remember myself doing this one term like that, deep down I know say I no study."

Watch the video below:

Little girl's result raises concerns

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian student, Ikeibe Deborah, who wrote her WAEC exams in Abuja, posted her results online, sparking mixed reactions.

Deborah had gotten A1 grades in different subjects such as Marketing, Government, and General Mathematics.

Source: Legit.ng