A Nigerian lady who works as a cleaner has shared a video from her recent visit to a regular customer's house

In a video posted on TikTok, the lady showed how she cleaned and transformed the three bedroom flat to look sparkling clean

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to applaud her hard work in the comments section

A Nigerian cleaner's dedication to her work has earned her massive accolades on social media.

The lady, who has been working for a particular client for over two years, shared a video showcasing her exceptional cleaning skills.

Lady shares how she transformed her boss's house Photo credit: @mummy.chubi0/TikTok.

Cleaner hails boss who treats her well

In the video posted on TikTok by @mummy.chubi0, she shared a glimpse into her meticulous cleaning routine as she transformed a three-bedroom flat into a sparkling clean haven.

Her attention to detail and commitment to delivering top-notch service were evident throughout the video.

The client, a busy working-class lady, had hired the cleaner to take care of her home, allowing her to rest and focus on her career.

In the video, the cleaner displayed great affection for her client as she described their relationship as being like "sisters."

In her words:

"Come clean with me at Lokogama after work. I've been cleaning for this lady for over two years know. I was stressed but because of my love for cleaning and because she pays me well. It's a 3 bedroom flat. She's a very busy and working class lady so she hired me to do the cleaning job so she will rest. I love how she treats me like her kid sister and I clean for her like it's my home. After cleaning, everything was sparkling clean."

Reactions as cleaner posts video of house transformation

The video sparked an outpouring of praise and appreciation from TikTok users, who commended the cleaner's hard work and dedication.

@Asabelish said:

"Well-done, may God bless ur hustle, my first time to meet a lady doing this,is a guy that does mine, I do mine 2 times a year."

@saintsggls said:

"Isn't too much a detail to the client house? Privacy should be taken with outmost respect."

@Stein Lee asked:

"Why don’t people use toilet brushes with the long handles?"

@Mmmmmmm stated:

"Madam just start cleaning company try package am because this one na business for you oo no take am play."

@Victoria said:

"After watching this video one foolish man will now as what do u bring to the table if thunder no go fire am."

@Hey_Henrietta added:

"I never pray and wished to see a stranger succeed like I just did for you. God will visit you babe."

@Kuchy May commented:

"You're doing well dear, keep it up. May God increase you. Please put security measures in place so you don't fall into the hands of the wrong client. Stay safe out there."

