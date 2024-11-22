A Nigerian lady stumbled on her mother's secondary school examination result, which showed her position in class

The lady said her mother had always claimed she was an intelligent student when she was in Girls High School Nise

The result, however, showed otherwise because the woman took the 79th position out of 164 students in her class

A Nigerian lady has discovered her mother's secondary school examination result.

Details on the first result sheets showed that it was issued to Ozo Ebere on April 22, 1982.

The lady said there was evidence her mum wasn't as intelligent as she claimed. Photo credit: TikTok/Yellow Pawpaw.

The TikTok user, Yellow Pawpaw, said her mother had always claimed she was an intelligent student during her time.

Yellow's mother attended the Girls High School, Nise, where she had 164 classmates at the time.

Yellow said she saw the result, and she wanted to confirm if it's true that her mother was intelligent.

Woman's 1983 result trends online

The result placed her mother in the 79th position out of the 164 students in her class.

The second result sheet issued on April 14, 1983 showed that her mother took the 51st position out of 156 students.

There is also a third result sheet in which Yellow's mother picked the 51st position out of 149 students.

Yellow said there was evidence that her mother was not as intelligent as she now claims.

In fact, in one of the result sheets, the teacher commented:

"Stop noisemaking and quarrelling."

Reactions as lady sees her mother's result

@__Tessy said:

"Since my grandma show us my mummy results she no Dey open her mouth talk that statement again."

@Somi Christoph said:

"My father's own was F parallel...the only thing that man passed was long jump."

@Rockchic_Princess Chiamaka said:

"The teacher wrote stop noise-making and quarrelling."

