A Nigerian man who is a citizen of the United States of America placed the American flag in his home

In a viral video on TikTok, he also wore a sweater and shorts made with the design of the American flag

Many who came across the video hailed the man and shared their opinion on the flag in his home and his outfit

A Nigerian man with American citizenship went the extra mile to show his pride in his foreign citizenship.

The man placed an American flag in the gallery in his Nigerian home.

In a video shared by the man’s daughter, @veevian35, on TikTok, the man was seen in an amusing outfit.

The man wore a sweater and shorts made with the design of the American flag.

The video was captioned:

“POV: My dad remains a proud citizen.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Nigerian man with American citizenship

Many who came across the video hailed the man and shared their opinion on the flag in his home and outfit.

@thesimplytoyosi said:

"Leave him ooo nah him sabi wetin he see b4 he become citizen."

@chukx_ said:

"The kind father in-law I de find."

@Didi Yo said:

Guy na early morning be this

@Omawumih said:

"This need to go viral."

@Zurum said:

"Is he from America Anambra?"

@brownie said:

"If na me, even my chair go be American flag."

@Oluwapelumi said:

"E no easy."

