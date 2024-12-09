Global site navigation

Nigerian Man Who is an American Citizen Puts USA Flag in His Home, Wears Outfit with Flag Design
People

Nigerian Man Who is an American Citizen Puts USA Flag in His Home, Wears Outfit with Flag Design

by  Victoria Nwahiri 2 min read
  • A Nigerian man who is a citizen of the United States of America placed the American flag in his home
  • In a viral video on TikTok, he also wore a sweater and shorts made with the design of the American flag
  • Many who came across the video hailed the man and shared their opinion on the flag in his home and his outfit

A Nigerian man with American citizenship went the extra mile to show his pride in his foreign citizenship.

The man placed an American flag in the gallery in his Nigerian home.

Nigerian man puts USA flag in his home as an American citizen
Lady's father wears outfit with American flag design. Photo: @veevian35
Source: TikTok

In a video shared by the man’s daughter, @veevian35, on TikTok, the man was seen in an amusing outfit.

The man wore a sweater and shorts made with the design of the American flag.

The video was captioned:

“POV: My dad remains a proud citizen.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Nigerian man with American citizenship

Many who came across the video hailed the man and shared their opinion on the flag in his home and outfit.

Legit.ng shares some of the reactions.

@thesimplytoyosi said:

"Leave him ooo nah him sabi wetin he see b4 he become citizen."

@chukx_ said:

"The kind father in-law I de find."

@Didi Yo said:

Guy na early morning be this

@Omawumih said:

"This need to go viral."

@Zurum said:

"Is he from America Anambra?"

@brownie said:

"If na me, even my chair go be American flag."

@Oluwapelumi said:

"E no easy."

Lady returns to Nigeria after relocating to the UK

A Nigerian lady who returned to the country from the United Kingdom has broken her silence concerning her decision.

She said her happiness was paramount to her and further stated why she wasn’t explaining.

Many who came across the video shared their experience with staying abroad and life in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng

