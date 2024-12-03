A foreign geriatrician doctor has become a viral sensation on X after he opened up about countries he has been to

A Polish-born doctor, Asangaedem Akpan, has caused a stir online after mentioning countries he has visited.

According to the geriatrician on X, he was raised in Nigeria and had moved to the United Kingdom.

Dr Asangaedem added that he spent a year in the United States and now lives in Australia. He is considering spending some time in Australia. His tweet read:

"Born in Poland, raised in Nigeria, moved to the UK, spent a year in the USA and now live in Australia. Going to spend some time here I think😊🇦🇺❤️👍🏽."

Mixed reactions trailed the doctor's tweet as it blew up on the social media platform.

See the doctor's tweet below:

Reactions trail doctor Asangaedem Akpan's tweet

@SelfmadeUdemba said:

"Nice nice. I will like to give birth to my kids in one of the first world countries then raise them in Nigeria."

@jerome_puryear said:

"What an incredible journey! Each place must have shaped unique perspectives. Australia sounds like a great place to settle for a while.😊"

@ARUSIIGBONILE said:

"All easily achieved because you have your polish passport."

@JephIhemebiri said:

"No wahala! We go dey arrange and manage to make Nigeria better! We go survive! But send me data-bundle to refill my response to this your post! Abeg."

@udeochusp said:

"You are truly a global citizen."

@bigpappabelly said:

"We are children of the globe."

@CharFadirepo said:

"We should connect at some point! Not many folks have a Nigeria- Australia link.. Im. Always game to talk about African Bitcoin innovation—anywhere in the world."

