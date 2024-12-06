A young lady has sent social media users into a frenzy over the remark her lecturer made on her script

She marvelled that her lecturers must have been watching her videos on TikTok and described it as terrifying

The stunned student displayed the lecturer's remark and many people hailed her, saying it was a plus

A female student, Oyin Osikoya, has funnily lamented on social media after seeing her lecturer's remark on her script.

Oyin's script was returned to her and the lecturer's remark on the front cover caught her attention.

Oyin marvelled that her lecturer watches her videos. Photo Credit: @oyinosikoya

Source: TikTok

A stunned Oyin showed her over 42k TikTok followers the lecturer's remark. In a clip she posted, she showed a supposed colleague what the lecturer wrote. The academic wrote:

"Osikoya TikTok lecture."

Oyin marvelled that it is terrifying that her lecturers watched her TikTok videos and cried out for help.

"The way my smile faded😭😭😭 My teachers watching my videos is TERRIFYING😭😭😭 HELP ME," Oyin wrote.

See her post below:

Oyin's post thrilled netizens

CAKES AND CHOPS IN AMUWO said:

"Not the lecture seeing this and also smiling."

Sensitive|Gangster🐍 said:

"Went to an office in senate and the woman in charge was describing my TikTok for me."

Ajifolawe said:

"Where is the lie ? is Tiktok not where I get to know you ?"

Lucia K said:

"My celebrity oyin u are going higher I pray u don't forget us oo."

Moliza Scents said:

"I had no choice than to follow i love your videos🥺🥺 I've watched this countless times."

Enya said:

"For a second I tort your score was low, Weldon oyin."

MissShamsy🎀 said:

"I will cry knowing it somehow good."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a senior lecturer had displayed the prayer points she found on her late sister's wall.

Lecturer tackles yahoo boys

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lecturer had criticised yahoo boys who drive cars to school.

The academic recounted instances where students, who had amassed substantial sums through these dubious means, ostentatiously purchased luxury cars.

He said these students, emboldened by their newfound affluence, park their flashy vehicles in close proximity to the lecturers’ more modest cars, in a brazen display of intimidation and disrespect.

Source: Legit.ng