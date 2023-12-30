A Nigerian student in China posted a TikTok video to show her experience studying in a foreign land

She said that winter seemed to be getting harsher and that she saw a mist outside

She then got ready and went to school, where she had a busy day and came back home late

A young Nigerian lady pursuing her studies in China decided to share a glimpse of her daily life in a TikTok video.

She narrated her experience of living and studying in a foreign country, where she faced different challenges and joys.

She started her video by showing the view from her window, where she saw a thick mist covering the city. She explained that winter was becoming more severe and that the temperature was very low.

She then proceeded to get ready for school, putting on warm clothes. She then took an electric bike to her school, where she attended several classes. She came back home late in the evening, feeling tired but happy.

