A young Nigerian man has expressed his gratitude to God while flaunting his achievements on social media

In a trending clip, the young man expressed his joy over acquiring a car and a house despite the challenges he faced this year

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to congratulate him massively

A Nigerian man's heartfelt expression of gratitude to God has warmed the hearts of many on social media.

The young man, who had faced numerous challenges throughout the year, recently achieved two significant milestones, acquiring a new car and a house.

Man happily shows off properties Photo credit: @dy_exchange1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man proudly flaunts car and house

In a video shared on TikTok by @dy_exchange1, the man showcased his newly acquired possessions, beaming with joy and gratitude.

He excitedly acknowledged divine intervention as he tendered his heartfelt appreciation for God's blessings in his life against all odds.

"Finally I still later run house and car this year. Thank God for everything," he said.

Reactions as man flaunts his properties

The video quickly went viral, with many TikTok users congratulating him on his achievements and praising his spirit of gratitude.

Despite facing numerous challenges, he remained steadfast in his faith and continued to work towards his goals.

@Nurse Favyy said:

"I won’t stop saying congratulations until it gets to my turn. Congratulations."

@jowo said:

"Before I can greet you. Can u tell us wat u do for leaving?"

@Wisdom said:

"Congratulations bro, I go soon build my own houses and buy my own cars Amen."

@19 said:

"Congratulations. God wey do your own go do my own too and if na juju too e go do am. More wins."

@Femi_28 said:

"This 2024 sweet for ur side ooh. Ah omoh i fit calculate how much i spend in this year my saddest year ever but we thank God sha. Congrats bro."

@WARRI HAIR VENDOR added:

"I’ve typed congratulations on more than 20 videos under this sound today, make these blessing & grace locate my husband and brothers amen."

Watch the video below:

Man shows off car and house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man happily flaunted his properties and the video captivated the hearts of netizens.

In a video, he revealed that he acquired the assets in 2024 despite the obstacles he encountered along the way.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng