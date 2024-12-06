A Nigerian lady has expressed her joy on social media after her man successfully completed his building project

In an inspiring video, she displayed the transformation of the project and asked people to congratulate him

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to congratulate the young man in the comments section

A Nigerian lady's genuine celebration of her partner's achievement has warmed the hearts of many online.

The young man had successfully completed his building project, and his partner was eager to share the milestone with others.

Lady flaunts her man's new house Photo credit: @emilyblue42/TikTok.

Lady shows off husband's building project

The lady, identified as @emilyblue42 on TikTok, shared a captivating video showing the transformation of the project from its foundation to its completion.

From laying the foundation to completing the final touches, her man oversaw every stage of the building process with attention to detail.

The video showed the construction of the building's framework followed by the installation the roofing, and fitting of the doors and windows.

As the project progressed, his vision began to take shape, and the once-empty plot of land was transformed into a beautiful, fully-fledged home.

The before-and-after clip was a confirmation of the young man's hard work and dedication to his growth.

"Don't be too stingy to type congratulations. God did. Congratulations to my boo. This is the testament that God is good," the happy lady said.

Reactions as lady flaunts her man's house

TikTok users who stumbled upon the video were quick to offer their congratulatory messages and praise for the young man's accomplishment.

@grace said:

"Congratulations but try dey hold camera well."

@Zaddy 1 said:

"Congratulations save my own for too because one day you go tell me too."

@preshwendy said:

"This is a testament that my man and my big bro will testify the work of the lord in their lives."

@Idara said:

"Congratulationssssssssss I tap massively from your grace this house matter I go soon run ahm next year by Gods grace."

@chiboy8584 said:

"I can never skip any good things. I always like to say Congratulations."

@Delostchild said:

"Congrats big man and congratulations to us who still have hope that we will get our first key."

@big daddy-21 said:

"Congratulations, congratulations, congratulations it's not easy only God can do this.'

@Emmanuel.charles said:

"Congratulations. I’ve been adding those videos to favorite cuz I need the sound soon."

@Official Moses D ZionBTC added:

"Congratulations. I tap from this great testimony and I will be congratulated soon."

