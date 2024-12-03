Nigerian Man Goes Viral after Flaunting Properties He Acquired in 2024, Video Inspires Many
- A Nigerian man has expressed his gratitude to God over his achievements as the year gradually comes to an end
- In a post shared via his account, the man showed off the car and house which he acquired for himself this year
- Social media users who came across the post did not hesitate to congratulate him in the comments section
A Nigerian man's heartfelt expression of gratitude to God for his accomplishments this year has warmed the hearts of many on social media.
As the year drew to a close, the man took to TikTok to share a post showcasing his properties.
Man flaunts fine car and house
The man, identified as @big.jp34 on the platform, proudly displayed his newly acquired car and house, which he had worked hard to attain.
His post was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages and well-wishes from netizens who were inspired by his success story.
"I still later run the car and house matter this year. Grateful Lord," he said.
His acknowledgement of God's blessings in his life touched many netizens who viewed his post.
Reactions as man flaunts properties
TikTok users stormed the comments section to congratulate him massively.
@Weirdest being reacted:
"Congratulations. Please did you attend peace trinity academy?"
@Nailed_by_Lilian said:
"You no go like run wife own before the year end? btw congratulations."
@~Summer said:
"I still later run that 2 international degrees this year."
@ELMA said:
"I just wanna be comfortable in life without worrying about anything I’m tired of working under people with insults."
@Ur ex stated:
"Na houses remain. I no want one, I want like 3 same time, house and two hotels maybe na y God never answer me."
@Gloria said:
"I don’t comment on TikTok but bruuhhh I can’t ignore this post. Congratulations."
@Lopez said:
"Congrats. I don run am before but I go still run am again in a bigger way."
@PrettyLastborn added:
"Big congratulations to you. I still have the hope that my own is still coming before the year runs out."
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over three years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.