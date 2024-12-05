A young Nigerian man who became a father, built a house, and bought a Benz made a celebratory video

The man's video showed a photo of his wife's heavy bump before she gave birth to their beautiful baby

Among those who thronged his comment section was a person who selected the kind of blessings he wanted

A young Nigerian man went online to celebrate his achievements in life. He made a video about them.

In a trending clip, the man showed he got a white Mercedes Benz. A truck delivered the vehicle to him.

The man showed off his Benz, child, and stone-coated roofed house. Photo source: @emmadollars

White Benz and stone-coated house roof

He (@emmadollars) also built a well-fenced and painted house with stone-coated roofing materials. The young man interlocked his compound.

The man's wife became pregnant and they welcomed a baby, making it his third blessing. Many celebrated him.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

DY said:

"I tap only two for now the car and the house I never ready to be a father."

B@ddest vicky said:

"Congratulations Emma dollar."

Shola said:

"This is how i want it God."

Ask_Of_Int'l_Trillions_Boy said:

"Congratulations like I'm so happy for you... God please this is what I want next year.... My girlfriend is Already pregnant, it's remaining the house and car."

Ogeh_Frank said:

"Congratulations on all three achievements, I am happy for u and I claim it for myself and loved ones."

That gal savage 60 said:

"Congratulations, a very big congratulations to you dear."

SOG said:

"Na you win this challenge of the year, more everything."

oriyomi said:

"Congratulations I tap from your blessings o."

His Last Choice said:

"Congratulations, I tap from your blessings. Amen."

Bae kay said:

"Amen o, Na so me and my babe own sef go be o i tap from this blessing."

Pretty Petite said:

"Congrats your joy will stay till evening."

victorymarvel said:

"Congratulations dear I tap from your grace."

danny said:

"I tap from ur grace o, congratulations."

adeswa@ mi said:

"I tap it for me and my husband everything."

James charity said:

"Congratulations to you and your family."

