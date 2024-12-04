A Nigerian woman and her family have been celebrated after their UK visa approvals, and they relocated abroad

The Nigerian woman made adequate preparations for the journey as she got many bags for her three kids

Many Nigerians who thronged her comment section to celebrate with the family prayed for the same relocation

A Nigerian woman celebrated after her family's UK visas were approved. She made a video about it.

The mother showed how she and her three children prepared for the journey as they showed off their international passports.

The family and their bags at the airport. Photo source: @kenny_adewale

Source: TikTok

UK visa approval in Nigeria

Before relocating to the UK, the family shopped for Nigerian food items like beans, garri and dried fish.

They also got many travelling boxes for their loads. At the Muritala International Airport, the woman (@kenny_adewale) also showed them when they were boarding their flight.

When they got to the UK, they settled in their home. People wished for their type of blessing.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

HAJIAH ADUNI MORIREOLUWA said:

"This is my prayer everyday I want to be in abroad with my children by next year please allah do it for me."

AJEDUNNI said:

"Best video I have seen on TikTok today. I’m happy for you ma."

olaide amokeade said:

"Congratulations I want this kind blessing for my family."

QUEEN DACOSTA said:

"Congratulations, I pray for this too, may my dreams come true ijn."

Tinuola said:

"Congratulations myself and my daughter will be next to testify IJN."

@cuteroszy24 said:

"Congratulations, my family is by Gods grace."

mum D said:

"Congratulations, that's my prayers to join my husband by God grace."

mask face said:

"Congratulations I tap from this blessing."

TeMi_DaYo said:

"This one sweet. Me but truste the success is not easy as the video plays."

Tosin Shobukola Williams said:

"God I know I don't have any money, but let this be my testimony."

K mighty said:

"Congratulations to u and ur family. Heavenly Father I know u always with me and u know what am always pray for, do it for me please."

Man spent N10m to travel abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a hardworking Nigerian man loved his decision to move to Europe with his wife in 2022.

For the UK relocation, the man invested N10m. He later added that his investment was worth it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng