A Nigerian girl has shared her excitement on social media after getting the opportunity to shake hands with the vice chancellor of her school

In a video, the brilliant girl who graduated with first class honours was seen walking to the stage in her graduation gown to shake the VC

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app took turns to congratulate her for the achievement

A Nigerian student's outstanding academic achievement was celebrated in a heartwarming video.

The trending clip captured her special moment with her university's vice chancellor.

First class graduate shakes VC Photo credit: @hijab_baker/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

First class graduate honoured by VC

In a video posted by @hijab_baker on TikTok, the brilliant graduate, who had earned first-class honours, was seen walking proudly to the stage in her graduation gown to receive recognition for her hard work.

She was beaming with pride as she shook hands with the vice chancellor, who congratulated her on the achievement.

"POV: You earned first class honours and got to shake the VC. Definitely a champion. Abisoye Aisha Oyejumoke. You did it girl," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail video of first class graduate

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Yourwife said:

"Aisha did that!"

@Tifeblaque said:

"Congratulations Namesake tap ur grace. claim it for myself. Amin."

@ONYESO_FAVOUR said:

"The ones going now are all first class students or just the one at the front?"

@Damzy said:

"We wey dey 2nd class no know wetin God do for us na so we go dey waka waka for handshake. Just kidding boo congratulations."

@LovelyDera said:

"Congratulations dear, more wins. I will also climb this stage on my convocation day Amen."

@rhodapeters said:

"Working in the university already gave me the privilege to see the VC. Counting down to my graduation on Saturday, a masters degree holder."

@MaMaDEE0711 said:

"Goosebumps all over me anytime I see something like this, I pray I witness my daughter’s own too. Congrats darling."

@fine boy said:

"Congratulations to you more celebration to come more win to come may God bless you with good job may his face shine upon you."

@Aj Smith added:

"Congratulations I tap from your grace."

University of Ibadan graduate bags first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated as she graduated with a first-class degree from the University of Ibadan.

She shared photos and a video of herself on her convocation day, as she revealed that she studied Communication and Language Arts.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng