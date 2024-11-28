A Nigerian man said he was going to remain in the UK, where he has lived with his wife since 2022

A Nigerian man is now living in the UK with his wife after moving to Europe in 2022.

The man invested a lot of money in the relocation and said his investment was worth it.

He insisted there was no future for him and his family in Nigeria, so he decided to search for greener pastures abroad.

He spoke to Vanguard Newspaper:

“I left with my wife in 2022. It cost me about N10 million back then, which was huge. But it is worth it. I don’t mind the sacrifices because there’s no future in Nigeria.

The man, who is a medical sales expert, told Vanguard he did not want his name mentioned in the story.

He said:

“However, I am an executive work coach (civil service) in the UK. And there is no painful experience for me so far. One good thing about relocating to the UK is that it is a place of equal opportunities and brighter future for all.

The man was also asked if he would help people who would like to relocate kike him.

His response:

"I don't know yet."

Number of Nigerians who moved to the UK in 2023

According to available information, 141,000 Nigerians migrated to the UK between June 2022 and June 2023.

In the report, the Office for National Statistics in UK stated:

“In the year ending June 2023, the top five non-EU nationalities for immigration flows into the UK were: Indian (253,000), Nigerian (141,000), Chinese (89,000), Pakistani (55,000) and Ukrainian (35,000)."

Man living in UK laments loneliness

Meanwhile, a Nigerian student who relocated to the UK for university studies said he is missing his family back home.

The man lamented loneliness and mentioned that the person he missed the most was his twin brother.

Other than loneliness and difficulty in making friends in the UK, the man said everything was fine over there.

